Restaurant Report Card for August 30, 2017

(KWTX) - Popeye’s Chicken at 1523 North Interstate 35 in Bellmead got a 69 on a recent food inspection.

The report noted outdated chicken and raw meat that wasn’t kept cool enough.

Wastewater was seen running across the floor near the over.

Condensation was dripping on uncovered raw biscuits and according to the health inspector, “this is a very hazardous and unsafe operation.”

Because these were repeat violations, the permit was pulled.

It passed a re-inspection.

Domino's Pizza at 1428 Wooded Acres Dr. in Waco got a 96 got on a recent inspection.

The only problem here was the drain in the sanitizer sink was not working.

After a re-inspection, the health worker noted it was still broken.

The restaurant has another inspection.

This week’s Clean Plate Award goes to Jakes Texas Tea House at 613 Austin Ave. in Waco.

According to the owner, you can expect to get some gold old fashioned comfort food with specials everyday like pork roast, chicken and spaghetti, chicken fried chicken, and hamburgers.

And if you are not hungry, come enjoy the old Texas oil and motor memorabilia.

