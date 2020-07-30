Advertisement

Restaurant Report Card for August 30, 2017

Wastewater on the floor and dripping condensation caught the eye of inspectors in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.
Wastewater on the floor and dripping condensation caught the eye of inspectors in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.(KWTX)
By Ke'Sha Lopez
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - Popeye’s Chicken at 1523 North Interstate 35 in Bellmead got a 69 on a recent food inspection. 

The report noted outdated chicken and raw meat that wasn’t kept cool enough. 

Wastewater was seen running across the floor near the over. 

Condensation was dripping on uncovered raw biscuits and according to the health inspector, “this is a very hazardous and unsafe operation.” 

Because these were repeat violations, the permit was pulled. 

It passed a re-inspection. 

Domino's Pizza at 1428 Wooded Acres Dr. in Waco got a 96 got on a recent inspection. 

The only problem here was the drain in the sanitizer sink was not working. 

After a re-inspection, the health worker noted it was still broken. 

The restaurant has another inspection. 

This week’s Clean Plate Award goes to Jakes Texas Tea House at 613 Austin Ave. in Waco. 

According to the owner, you can expect to get some gold old fashioned comfort food with specials everyday like pork roast, chicken and spaghetti, chicken fried chicken, and hamburgers.  

And if you are not hungry, come enjoy the old Texas oil and motor memorabilia. 

WACO-MCLENNAN COUNTY INSPECTION SCORES

BELL COUNTY INSPECTION SCORES

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Options for high-risk teachers going back to school during pandemic

Updated: 30 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Local deputies arrest ‘poster boy’ for Allergan, Inc., in child sex solicitation probe

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A Central Texas man who served as the model for a poster for Allergan, Inc., was arrested Thursday in a child sex solicitation investigation.

News

Three sought after local truck stop robbed at gunpoint

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Authorities were looking for three suspects Thursday after a local truck stop was robbed at gunpoint.

Our Town

Bell County: School districts will be ‘flexible’ with teachers at risk from COVID-19

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
Officials in Bell County’s major school districts say they’ll be “flexible” with teachers and staff members who may be at high risk of contracting the new coronavirus.

News

Cocaine discovered after local deputies make I-35 traffic stop, two arrested

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A wanted man and a woman were arrested following a traffic stop on Interstate 35 after cocaine and crack cocaine were discovered in their vehicle.

Latest News

State

Texas couple charged after infant injured, toddler tests positive for meth

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By KCBD
A man and a woman were in custody Thursday after an infant who was taken to a Texas hospital was found to have broken bones and their 2-year-old son tested positive for meth.

News

Family of slain Fort Hood soldier meets with the president

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The family of slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen met Thursday with President Donald Trump.

News

Gregory Wedel Morales laid to rest in Oklahoma

Updated: 52 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Vanessa Guillen's Family in D.C. as fight for justice continues

Updated: 53 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales laid to rest in hometown

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton
Family and friends of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales said their final goodbyes during a funeral service Thursday in Oklahoma.