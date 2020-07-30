Advertisement

SEC announces schedule changes, effectively canceling Baylor-Ole Miss

SEC Logo
SEC Logo(KBTX)
By Tyler Bouldin
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The SEC announced adjustments to its college football schedule, with September 26 as the new opening week for its conference games.

Effectively, the Baylor-Ole Miss game scheduled for September 6 has been canceled.

“After careful consideration of the public health indicators in our region and following advice of our medical advisors, we have determined that this is the best course of action to prepare for a safe and healthy return to competition for SEC student-athletes, coaches and others associated with our sports programs,” said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.

The Big 12 also canceled its virtual media days set for August 3-4. As of right now, Baylor’s first game is set for September 12 vs. Kansas.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

West Trojans happy to be starting on time again

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The headache has been avoided for now since McLennan County on Tuesday rescinded its delay on athletics.

Sports

Baylor men’s tennis head coach resigns

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
Baylor’s Brian Boland resigned from his position as men’s tennis head coach, the school announced Wednesday.

Sports

Superintendents meet with county health officials

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 7:59 AM CDT

Sports

Bell County football players sympathetic toward McLennan County opponents

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:16 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
Bell County athletes may still be on schedule to start workouts with their teams next week, but a couple players aren’t necessarily happy they’ll get a head start on some of their opponents.

Latest News

Sports

Superintendents meet with county health officials

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 8:54 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
Several McLennan County superintendents say they still have questions after a meeting Monday with Dr.Farley Verner, the medical authority responsible for the order pushing back the in-person start date for schools.

Sports

Another former Baylor standout tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT
Three-time Baylor All American Lauren Cox has tested positive for COVID-19 and is waiting for clearance to play in her first WNBA game.

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

Sports

KWTX Press Box: MLB game with no fans understandably abnormal

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
When Colorado Rockies outfielder Garrett Hampson robbed Texas Rangers lead-off hitter Shin-Soo Choo of a home run in the first inning, players in the Colorado dugout were easily audible from the working press area near the top of the stadium.

Sports

Valley Mills ISD included in McLennan order

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 9:26 AM CDT

Sports

Valley Mills ISD included in McLennan County order despite Bosque County ties

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
Valley Mills ISD is included in the order from the McLennan County Health District, which pushes back when students can return to school and when sports can start, but the majority of Valley Mills students live in Bosque County.