SEC announces schedule changes, effectively canceling Baylor-Ole Miss

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The SEC announced adjustments to its college football schedule, with September 26 as the new opening week for its conference games.

Effectively, the Baylor-Ole Miss game scheduled for September 6 has been canceled.

“After careful consideration of the public health indicators in our region and following advice of our medical advisors, we have determined that this is the best course of action to prepare for a safe and healthy return to competition for SEC student-athletes, coaches and others associated with our sports programs,” said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.

The Big 12 also canceled its virtual media days set for August 3-4. As of right now, Baylor’s first game is set for September 12 vs. Kansas.

