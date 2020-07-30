Second US virus surge hits plateau, but few experts celebrate

NEW YORK (AP) - While deaths are mounting rapidly in the U.S., the nation's second surge in coronavirus cases appears to be leveling off, though experts say that the good news is driven by changes in a few large states and that cases are rising in many states.

Indeed, few scientists are celebrating. Some are skeptical that improvements in states like Florida and Texas will endure.

They are watching worrisome upticks across much of the country.

