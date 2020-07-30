Advertisement

Three sought after local truck stop robbed at gunpoint

Authorities were looking for three suspects Thursday after a local truck stop was robbed at gunpoint. (Surveillance images/McLennan County Sheriff's Office)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELM MOTT, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify three men involved in an armed robbery at a truck stop in Elm Mott.

Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday one man waited outside while the other two went into the CowBoy Truck Stop at 337 South McLennan Loop in Elm Mott, held a cashier at gunpoint, demanded cash and escaped with “quite a lot of money,” authorities said Thursday.

No one was hurt.

Security cameras captured photographs of the suspects and their vehicle, a gray 2016 or 2017 Mazda 3 sedan.

Investigators say one of the three was wearing a distinctive skateboarding T-shirt with the words "Thrasher Magazine" on it in flames.

They’re asking anyone who recognizes the suspects or the car to contact the sheriff’s office at (254) 757-5095.

