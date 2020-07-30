Advertisement

Tropical Storm Isaias unleashes flooding, landslides in Puerto Rico

Flooding in Guanica, Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm Isaias rolls through. (CNN)
By AP
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Tropical Storm Isaias is battering Puerto Rico with high winds and heavy rains on a forecast track that would carry it to the U.S. East Coast.

Isaias was centered about 165 miles southeast of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic late Thursday morning.  

It had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and was moving northwest at 21 mph.

Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach said Isaias is the earliest ninth Atlantic named storm.

The previous record was Irene on August 7, 2005.

