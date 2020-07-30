Advertisement

Trump floats November election delay, but he can’t do that

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Washington. (File)
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Washington. (File)(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By AP
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is for the first time floating a “delay” to November’s presidential election.

But the dates of presidential elections are set in federal law, and cannot be changed except by Congress.

On Thursday morning, Mr. Trump tweeted: “With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history.”

But there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud through mail-in voting, even in states with all-mail votes.

Mr. Trump’s tweet comes as he’s trailing in polls and on a day of bad economic news, the government reported that U.S. economy shrank at a dizzying 32.9% annual rate in the April-June quarter, the worst quarterly plunge ever.

