Advertisement

US economy shrank at record-breaking 33% rate last quarter

The U.S. economy shrank at a dizzying 33% annual rate in the April-June quarter. (MGN)
The U.S. economy shrank at a dizzying 33% annual rate in the April-June quarter. (MGN)(MGN)
By AP
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. economy shrank at a dizzying 33% annual rate in the April-June quarter, by far the worst quarterly plunge ever, when the viral outbreak shut down businesses, throwing tens of millions out of work and sending unemployment surging to 14.7%, the government said Thursday.

The Commerce Department’s estimate of the second-quarter decline in the gross domestic product, the total output of goods and services, marked the sharpest such drop on records dating to 1947.

The previous worst quarterly contraction, a 10% drop, occurred in 1958 during the Eisenhower administration.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Business

1.4 million seek jobless aid as virus keeps forcing layoffs

Updated: 1 hour ago
More than 1.4 million laid-off Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, further evidence of the devastation the coronavirus outbreak has unleashed on the U.S. economy.

Business

Wall Street rally carries on after Fed keep rates ultra-low

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By AP
Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve said it will keep the accelerator floored on its aid for the economy.

Business

4 Big Tech CEOs take congressional heat on competition

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By AP
Four Big Tech CEOs are fending off accusations of stifling competition in front of a congressional panel that is investigating market dominance in the industry.

Business

US energy use hit 30-year low during pandemic shutdowns

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By AP
U.S. energy consumption plummeted to its lowest level in more than 30 years this spring as the economy largely shut down due to the coronavirus.

Latest News

Business

More Americans signed contracts to buy homes in June

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By AP
The number of Americans signing contracts to buy homes rose for the second straight month as the housing market appears to be recovering from a devastating spring freeze because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Business

Late slump leaves stocks lower; gold holds at record high

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT
|
By AP
A late slump left stocks broadly lower on Wall Street Tuesday, while cautious investors continued to push money into gold and Treasurys, leaving gold at another record high.

Business

Air travel expected to not recover before 2024

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT
|
By AP
Air travel will take even longer than previously though to return to pre-virus levels.

Business

US consumer confidence tumbles in July as COVID-19 spreads

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT
|
By AP
U.S. consumer confidence had a sharp drop in July to a reading of 92.6 as coronovirus cases in many parts of the country began rising again.

Business

S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller: US home prices rose 3.7% in May

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT
|
By AP
U.S. home prices grew more slowly in May, but continued to show resilience in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

Business

Target joins Walmart in ending Thanksgiving store shopping

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT
|
By AP
Target is joining Walmart in closing its stores on Thanksgiving Day, ending a decade-long tradition of jump-starting Black Friday sales.