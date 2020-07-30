Advertisement

USPS considering closing post offices ahead of presidential election

The U.S. Postal Service is considering closing post offices across the country, sparking concerns ahead of an anticipated surge of mail-in ballots in the 2020 elections, U.S. Sen Joe Manchin and a union leader said. (File)
The U.S. Postal Service is considering closing post offices across the country, sparking concerns ahead of an anticipated surge of mail-in ballots in the 2020 elections, U.S. Sen Joe Manchin and a union leader said. (File)(KOTA)
By AP
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The U.S. Postal Service is considering closing post offices across the country, sparking concerns ahead of an anticipated surge of mail-in ballots in the 2020 elections, U.S. Sen Joe Manchin and a union leader said Wednesday.

Manchin said he has received numerous reports from post offices and colleagues about service cuts or looming closures in West Virginia and elsewhere, prompting him to send a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy asking for an explanation.

The possible cutbacks come as DeJoy, a major donor to President Donald Trump who took control of the agency last month, moves to eliminate overtime for hundreds of thousands of postal workers, potentially causing a delay in mail deliveries.

A recent document from the Postal Service, obtained by The Associated Press, described the need for an “operational pivot” to make the cash-strapped agency financially stable.

A spokesman for the Postal Service referred questions to a prior statement from DeJoy, which said the agency “has experienced over a decade of financial losses, with no end in sight, and we face an impending liquidity crisis.”

The statement goes on to say that “it is critical that the Postal Service take a fresh look at our operations and make necessary adjustments.”

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s view of flawed voting is baseless

Updated: 9 minutes ago
President Donald Trump’s apocalyptic views of voting by mail are baseless, according to research into election fraud and the record. Despite that, he’s now floated the idea of delaying the election until it can be held “properly.”

Politics

Pelosi requires masks in chamber after Texas congressman tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By AP
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will require that masks be worn on the House floor after a Republican member of Congress tested positive for the coronavirus.

Politics

Full appeals court to review dismissal of Flynn case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AP
A federal appeals court says it plans to review a decision ordering the dismissal of the Justice Department’s case against former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Politics

Trump floats November election delay, but he can’t do that

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AP
President Donald Trump is for the first time floating a “delay” to November’s presidential election.

Latest News

Politics

Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain dies at 74

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By AP
Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain has died after battling the coronavirus.

Politics

Trump seeks out loyal donors in West Texas fracking fields

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By AP
President Donald Trump was visiting a U.S. fracking hub on the West Texas plains Wednesday.

Politics

Pence urges in-class learning during N.C. visit

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By AP
Vice President Mike Pence vowed Wednesday that schools around the country will have the resources they need to reopen for in-person learning as he visited a classroom of masked fourth graders at a North Carolina private school.

Business

4 Big Tech CEOs take congressional heat on competition

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By AP
Four Big Tech CEOs are fending off accusations of stifling competition in front of a congressional panel that is investigating market dominance in the industry.

Politics

Administration wants $377M for West Wing remodel in virus relief bill

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By AP
The Trump administration wants $377 million in the next coronavirus relief bill for a long-delayed modernization of the West Wing, but the timetable for construction is yet to be determined.

Politics

Rep. Gohmert tests positive for virus, cancels Trump trip

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By AP
A House Republican aide says Rep. Louie Gohmert has tested positive for the coronavirus.