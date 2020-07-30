Waco: Veteran police officer wraps up three-decade career

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A veteran Waco police officer wrapped up a more than three-decade career Thursday.

Officer Steven Borho joined the Waco Police Department more than 33 years ago in March 1987.

The Waco Police Academy graduate was assigned to patrol, where he served for his entire career.

He finished up with one last day shift Thursday.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.