Wall Street slips, but tech strength helps it pare losses

Wall Street closed broadly lower Thursday, but another indefatigable rise for big tech stocks helped the market trim its losses from earlier in the day.
Wall Street closed broadly lower Thursday, but another indefatigable rise for big tech stocks helped the market trim its losses from earlier in the day.
By AP
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Wall Street closed broadly lower Thursday, but another indefatigable rise for big tech stocks helped the market trim its losses from earlier in the day.

The S&P 500 lost 0.4%, and nearly three quarters of the stocks in the index fell.

Among the hardest-hit were banks, oil producers and other companies that most need the economy to pull out of its recession.

Stronger-than-expected profit reports from several companies helped the market regain some ground.

So did steadying prices for Amazon and other big tech-oriented stocks, which are set to report their own results after Thursday's trading ends. Treasury yields fell. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

