Wall Street slips, but tech strength helps it pare losses

NEW YORK (AP) - Wall Street closed broadly lower Thursday, but another indefatigable rise for big tech stocks helped the market trim its losses from earlier in the day.

The S&P 500 lost 0.4%, and nearly three quarters of the stocks in the index fell.

Among the hardest-hit were banks, oil producers and other companies that most need the economy to pull out of its recession.

Stronger-than-expected profit reports from several companies helped the market regain some ground.

So did steadying prices for Amazon and other big tech-oriented stocks, which are set to report their own results after Thursday's trading ends. Treasury yields fell.

