West Trojans happy to be starting on time again

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The West Trojans’ football schedule almost looked something like this -- a game on Friday, then a Wednesday, and then a Monday.

The headache has been avoided for now since McLennan County on Tuesday rescinded its delay on athletics.

“We (would’ve) played six games in 26 days,” West head coach David Woodard said. “That created unique challenges for us being prepared and being able to recover. With the new ruling, we picked up our non-district games, lost a couple, and we’re still trying to fill some of those.”

The main concern all along has been safety. Coaches in Central Texas have been following COVID-19 protocol, and local health officials say the onus is still on the coaches to keep kids safe.

“A lot of responsibility will fall on the coaches shoulders to keep kids from huddling together,” Dr. Jackson Griggs said. “Coaches have real leadership in protecting their athletes and protecting the community.”

