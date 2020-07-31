Advertisement

Afghan officials say Pakistani rockets kill 9, wound 50

Afghan officials say Pakistan fired a barrage of rockets across its southwestern border, killing nine people and wounding 50 in an Afghan frontier town.
By AP
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) - Afghan officials say Pakistan fired a barrage of rockets across its southwestern border, killing nine people and wounding 50 in an Afghan frontier town.

Pakistan said Afghan border guards fired first and blamed them for the exchange, which happened late on Thursday.

The shooting that led to the casualties in the town of Spinboldak was the latest cross-border exchange between the two countries.

The deadly exchanges have increased since Pakistan in 2017 began raising a fence along its border with Afghanistan, known as the Durand Line.

Pakistan considers the colonial-era division created in 1893 as an international border, while Afghanistan has never recognized the boundary.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

