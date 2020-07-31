Advertisement

Attorney: Fort Hood soldier who shot, killed Austin protester ‘reasonably perceived a threat’

First Cavalry Division Sgt. Daniel Perry, who shot and killed a protester at a Black Lives Matter protest Saturday night in Austin fired because he “reasonably perceived a threat to his life,” the soldier’s attorney, (Fort Hood photo)
First Cavalry Division Sgt. Daniel Perry, who shot and killed a protester at a Black Lives Matter protest Saturday night in Austin fired because he “reasonably perceived a threat to his life,” the soldier’s attorney, (Fort Hood photo)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - First Cavalry Division Sgt. Daniel Perry, who shot and killed a protester at a Black Lives Matter protest Saturday night in Austin, fired because he “reasonably perceived a threat to his life,” the soldier’s attorney, F. Clinton Broden, said in a statement Friday.

Broden, a 1990 graduate of the University of Virginia School of Law, represented one of the bikers arrested and charged after the deadly May 17, 2015 shootout at Waco’s Twin Peaks restaurants.

He was honored in June 2018 at a state defense lawyer’s association luncheon as a Percy Foreman Lawyer of the Year for his efforts.

Garrett Foster, 28, was shot to death shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Congress Avenue and 4th Street in Austin after Perry, who Broden says was working as a ride share driver to earn extra money, turned from 4th Street onto Congress and encountered the protesters.

Austin police Chief Brian Manley told reporters he thinks Foster, who was armed with an assault rifle, pointed the weapon at Perry, but didn’t shoot.

“As the crowd surrounds his vehicle, and as some of the protesters are striking his vehicle, (Perry’s) account is that, Mr. Foster pointed the weapon directly at him, and he fired his handgun at Mr. Foster,” Manley said.

Manley confirmed that Perry was among those to call 911 after the shooting.

Perry, who Broden said served a tour of duty in Afghanistan, was headed to a hotspot after dropping off a rider when he drove up on the protest.

“When Sgt. Perry turned on the Congress Avenue, several people started beating on his vehicle. An individual carrying an assault rifle, now known to be Garrett Foster, quickly approached the car and then motioned with the assault rifle for Mr. Perry to lower his window,” Broden said.

“Sgt. Perry initially believed the person was associated with law enforcement and complied with the command. After rolling down the window, it became apparent to Sgt. Perry that the individual with the assault rifle was not with law enforcement,” Broden said.

Perry, who was carrying a handgun for personal protection fired when Foster raised the assault rifle toward him, Broden said.

After Perry fired, “a member of the crowd began firing on Sgt. Perry’s vehicle,” Broden said.

Perry “drove to safety” and called 911, he said.

“Sgt. Perry never left his vehicle preceding or immediately following the shooting. Second, Sgt. Perry did not “flee” but immediately called police upon getting to safety,” he said.

Fort Hood says it’s cooperating with Austin police in the investigation of the shooting.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

COVID-19 claims the life of another elderly Central Texas resident

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Staff
Another elderly Central Texas resident diagnosed with COVID-19 has died, health officials announced Friday afternoon.

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: moments ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Central Texas man charged after Capitol protests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The Department of Public Safety obtained arrest warrants for six more people including a Central Texas man after protests in May at the Texas Capitol during which officers were assaulted and property was damaged.

National

Association of Zoos and Aquariums Asks for Help from Congress

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo won’t include carnival or concerts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo this fall in Waco will include a livestock show and a rodeo, but won’t include concerts or the popular midway carnival and games, organizers announced Friday.

News

Gov. Abbott: Local health officials can shut down a school if evidence of outbreak exists

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ALIYYA SWABY
Abbott said local health authorities can't shut down in-person instruction before school has even started. He said an outbreak on campus once students have arrived could prompt a closure by health authorities.

News

Driver flown to local hospital after car ends up pinned beneath rear of box truck

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eric Franklin
A driver was flown to a local hospital early this morning after car slammed into and ended up pinned beneath the rear of a box truck.

Health

Local hospital system temporarily slashes patient bills due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Baylor Scott & White Health is offering to cut outstanding medical bills in half for patients who pay in full through Aug. 31,

Our Town

Waco: Free barbecue and backpack giveaway Friday evening

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ke'Sha Lopez
A free drive-thru community picnic aims to feed locals and supply children with back-to-school supplies.

News

Authorities arrest suspect in drive-by shooting that wounded local woman

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested a man in connection with a drive-by shooting in rural Central Texas that left a woman hospitalized.