Authorities arrest suspect in drive-by shooting that wounded local woman

McLennan County, Texas (KWTX) - Members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested a man in connection with a drive-by shooting in the Axtell area that left a woman hospitalized.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said task force members arrested Marcus Lee Broomfield, 18, in Seagoville, Texas at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Broomfield was allegedly leaving BSR Cable Park when the shots were fired around 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

McNamara said a woman in her late 60s was in bed sleeping when “bullets riddled her home.”

The sheriff said several homes were struck multiple times.

The firearm, which McNamara says was stolen, has been recovered.

Broomfield is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The North Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted in the investigation and arrest.

