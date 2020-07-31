Advertisement

Bahamas, Florida brace as new Hurricane Isaias bears down

Forecasters have declared a hurricane watch for parts of the Florida coastline as Hurricane Isaias drenches the Bahamas on a track for the U.S. East Coast.
By AP
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Forecasters have declared a hurricane watch for parts of the Florida coastline as Hurricane Isaias drenches the Bahamas on a track for the U.S. East Coast.

Officials in Florida say they're closing beaches, marinas and parks in Miami-Dade County beginning Friday night.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez says the county has 20 evacuation centers on standby that could be set up with COVID-19 safety measures.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Isaias had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph) Friday morning and it was expected to remain a hurricane for the next few days.

