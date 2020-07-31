Bell County: School districts will be ‘flexible’ with teachers at risk from COVID-19

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - School districts in Bell County say they are being "flexible" with teachers and staff members who may be high risk of contracting the novel corona virus.

Killeen ISD will start its school year on Aug. 17 with classes completely virtual.

In-person instruction will begin on Sept. 8.

Teachers will begin reporting to campus for planning starting next Tuesday and continuing through the semester.

KISD's superintendent, John Craft, said the district will accommodate teachers who have compromised immune systems.

"We're going to handle each situation on a case by case basis because we recognize there is not a catch-all," Craft said.

Craft said the district may consider designating a group of teachers for remote instruction and a separate group for in-person instruction.

Belton ISD is set to begin classes with in person and online on Sept. 8.

The district will require teachers to report to their campuses to teach.

However the district's safety guidelines say "requests for work accommodations based on medical documentation can be discussed with our Benefits Office."

Temple ISD will also begin in-person and virtual classes on Sept. 8.

Teachers are required to report to campus.

The district will “work with employees on an individual basis when it comes to work accommodations,” district spokesperson Christian Hernandez said.

