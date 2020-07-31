Boy digs up massive 2 1/2-pound mollusk

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (AP) - An 11-year-old Rhode Island boy clamming with his grandfather found a giant quahog that is thought to be one of the largest ever harvested in state waters.

The University of Rhode Island in a statement said Cooper Monaco, of Wakefield, found the massive mollusk Monday in Westerly.

He donated it to the university's Marine Science Research Facility in Narragansett, where it will be put on display.

The clam is 5.75 inches (14.5 centimeters) across and weighs nearly 2 1/2 pounds (1.3 kilograms).

The state Department of Environmental Management does not keep quahog records, but a typical quahog grows to about 4 inches (10 centimeters) across.