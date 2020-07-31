Central Texas man charged after Capitol protests

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Department of Public Safety obtained arrest warrants for six more people including a Central Texas man after protests on May 30 at the Texas Capitol during which officers were assaulted and property was damaged.

Temple officers arrested Gabriel Brett Krug, 22, of Temple, on July 24 on a warrant charging felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor riot in connection with damage to DPS property at the Capitol and at the Texas Governor’s Mansion, the DPS said in a press release Friday.

He was booked into the Bell County Jail, the DPS said.

His name did not appear on the jail’s online roster Friday.

Other arrests

Syed Imran Ali, 24, of Spring, was arrested on July 21 for misdemeanor riot for pushing into a restricted area on Capitol grounds during a protest and refusing to leave after repeated requests from law enforcement. Ali was arrested without incident during a traffic stop and booked into the Harris County Jail. In addition to the riot charge, Ali was previously arrested for criminal trespass stemming from the riots.

Cassidy Julia Nordstrom, 26, of Austin, was arrested on July 23 for two misdemeanor counts, one for riot and another for obstruction of a roadway for throwing water bottles at Troopers and illegally blocking Interstate 35. Nordstrom was booked into the Travis County Jail.

Bryan Becerril, 17, of Pflugerville, was arrested on July 24 for one misdemeanor count each of criminal mischief and participating in a riot in connection with vandalizing an unmarked DPS patrol vehicle at the Texas State Capitol. He was booked into the Travis County Jail.

Nickia Kasha Hunt, 25, of Austin, was arrested on July 25 for one misdemeanor count each of criminal mischief and participating in a riot in connection with damaging DPS property at the Texas State Capitol and at the Governor’s Mansion. Hunt was booked into the Travis County Jail.

Jordan Chance Teal, 18, of Austin, turned himself in on Wednesday after an arrest warrant was obtained for one felony count of assault on a public servant in connection with a riot during which a DPS Trooper was injured. Teal was booked into the Travis County Jail.

The DPS continues to search for others who committed offenses during the protests and Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of as much as $1,000 for information leading to identification and arrests.

