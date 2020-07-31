Advertisement

Champagne losing its fizz as global pandemic clobbers sales

By AP
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
REIMS, France (AP) - Champagne is losing its fizz.

For months, the lockdown put the cork on weddings, dining out, parties and international travel, all key sales components for the French luxury wine marketed for decades as a sparkling must at any celebration.

Producers in France’s eastern Champagne region, headquarters of the global industry, say they’ve lost about 1.7 billion euros ($2 billion) in sales this year, as turnover fell by a third, a hammering unmatched in living memory, and worse than the Great Depression.

They expect about 100 million bottles to be languishing unsold in their cellars by the end of the year.

