Advertisement

Cold Front Arrives Today, Could Spark Some Storms

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The last day of July is typically among the hottest days of the entire year, but July 31st, 2020 features cooler than normal temperatures thanks to an arriving front! Today’s front should move through the area during the morning and afternoon and may spark some scattered rain and storms across the area. Morning temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s should steadily climb into the low-to-mid 90s this afternoon. There could be a small drop in temperatures with the front’s arrival, but there isn’t much colder air behind the front. The front is expected to spark a few scattered showers and thunderstorms today. Today’s rain chances are only near 40% and there will be many cities and towns that do NOT see any precipitation. Rain is possible from the mid-morning to the early evening (since the front will be moving very slowly), but the best rain potential comes around lunch time and especially this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to bubble up near and even behind the surface front and any storms that form may contain gusty winds and even a bit of small hail. Fortunately, today’s severe weather risk is low. The areas most likely to see rain will be near Highway 190, and cities and towns east of I-35. Showers and thunderstorms should be mostly over by sunset area wide but may last until roughly midnight. Today’s front brings us fantastic weather this weekend. Temperatures will still be in the mid 90s but afternoon dew points will be much lower in the upper 50s and low 60s keeping heat index values out of the forecast.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Sean's Friday Morning Fastcast

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Cold front arrives today bringing us some scattered rain!

7 Day Forecast

Cold Front Arrives for the Final Day of July!

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Camille's Thursday Evening Fastcast

Updated: 13 hours ago

Weather

Tropical Storm Isaias unleashes flooding, landslides in Puerto Rico

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By AP
Tropical Storm Isaias is battering Puerto Rico with high winds and heavy rains on a forecast track that would carry it to the U.S. East Coast.

Latest News

Weather

NASA launches Mars rover to look for signs of ancient life

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By AP
The biggest, most sophisticated Mars rover ever built is on its way to the red planet.

7 Day Forecast

Hot Today But Rain And Cooler Weather Arrives Tomorrow!

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:18 AM CDT
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Sean's Thursday Morning Fastcast

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:18 AM CDT
Hot and dry today but cooler temperatures and rain return tomorrow!

Weather

Tropical storm may delay 1st SpaceX crew’s return to Earth

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT
|
By AP
Tropical weather barreling toward Florida could delay this weekend's planned return of the first SpaceX crew.

Weather

Storm causes erosion at Trump backers’ private border wall

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT
|
By AP
Weeks after it was criticized by President Donald Trump as “done to make me look bad,” a private border wall built by his supporters in South Texas has suffered new erosion due to a tropical storm that hit at the weekend.

7 Day Forecast

Hot, Humid, & Dry Thursday, but an Unusual Late-July Cold Front Still on Approach for Friday

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update