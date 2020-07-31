Cold Front Arrives Today, Could Spark Some Storms

The last day of July is typically among the hottest days of the entire year, but July 31st, 2020 features cooler than normal temperatures thanks to an arriving front! Today’s front should move through the area during the morning and afternoon and may spark some scattered rain and storms across the area. Morning temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s should steadily climb into the low-to-mid 90s this afternoon. There could be a small drop in temperatures with the front’s arrival, but there isn’t much colder air behind the front. The front is expected to spark a few scattered showers and thunderstorms today. Today’s rain chances are only near 40% and there will be many cities and towns that do NOT see any precipitation. Rain is possible from the mid-morning to the early evening (since the front will be moving very slowly), but the best rain potential comes around lunch time and especially this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to bubble up near and even behind the surface front and any storms that form may contain gusty winds and even a bit of small hail. Fortunately, today’s severe weather risk is low. The areas most likely to see rain will be near Highway 190, and cities and towns east of I-35. Showers and thunderstorms should be mostly over by sunset area wide but may last until roughly midnight. Today’s front brings us fantastic weather this weekend. Temperatures will still be in the mid 90s but afternoon dew points will be much lower in the upper 50s and low 60s keeping heat index values out of the forecast.

