Comfortable Heat for the 1st Weekend of August

The last day of July brought us a nice gift in the form of a cold front. This summertime cold front won’t bring a huge drop in temperatures, in fact, both Saturday and Sunday we expect a high around 95°. This cold front has stopped the warming trend we’ve had over the past few days though and will help to usher in some north winds and lower humidity over the weekend. That will make the heat more bearable! In terms of rain, most of the activity has stayed south of us today and that will likely be the case this weekend too. Mostly sunny and dry for Saturday and Sunday.

We will have a little disturbance to our north late Sunday night and hat could spark up some rain chance but I think that will stay our of our area too. Next week will see a small chance for some of those late weekend storms to drift into Central Texas for Monday but after that, we should be dry once again for most of the week. Temperatures will be climbing ad by the end of the week we could see a stretch of triple digits in the forecast. We hope you can enjoy the “cooler” weekend and comfortable heat while we have it!

