Advertisement

Comfortable Heat for the 1st Weekend of August

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The last day of July brought us a nice gift in the form of a cold front. This summertime cold front won’t bring a huge drop in temperatures, in fact, both Saturday and Sunday we expect a high around 95°. This cold front has stopped the warming trend we’ve had over the past few days though and will help to usher in some north winds and lower humidity over the weekend. That will make the heat more bearable! In terms of rain, most of the activity has stayed south of us today and that will likely be the case this weekend too. Mostly sunny and dry for Saturday and Sunday.

We will have a little disturbance to our north late Sunday night and hat could spark up some rain chance but I think that will stay our of our area too. Next week will see a small chance for some of those late weekend storms to drift into Central Texas for Monday but after that, we should be dry once again for most of the week. Temperatures will be climbing ad by the end of the week we could see a stretch of triple digits in the forecast. We hope you can enjoy the “cooler” weekend and comfortable heat while we have it!

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Camille's Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: 43 minutes ago

National

Central Florida preps for hurricane

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Central Florida preps for hurricane amid coronavirus pandemic.

Weather

Bahamas, Florida brace as new Hurricane Isaias bears down

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AP
Forecasters have declared a hurricane watch for parts of the Florida coastline as Hurricane Isaias drenches the Bahamas on a track for the U.S. East Coast.

Weather

Spain sets temperature records in heatwave, UK swelters

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AP
Spain's national weather agency says several parts of the country have set record temperatures during a heatwave.

Latest News

Weather

India’s Bihar state fights twin threat of virus and floods

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By AP
Monsoon floods have swamped large parts of India’s densely populated Bihar state and displaced more than 300,000 people.

Weather

Record-Setting 2020 Hurricane Season May Ramp Up Soon

Updated: 8 hours ago
Metoeorologist Sean Bellafiore explains why the already record-setting 2020 hurricane season may only get more active over the next few months.

Weather

La Niña's Impact On The Tropical Atlantic

Updated: 8 hours ago
How La Niña Impacts the tropical Atlantic.

Weather

August and September Tropical Cyclone Climatology

Updated: 8 hours ago
Images of the typical tracks of tropical cyclones in the Atlantic basin in August and September.

7 Day Forecast

Cold Front Arrives Today, Could Spark Some Storms

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Sean's Friday Morning Fastcast

Updated: 13 hours ago
Cold front arrives today bringing us some scattered rain!