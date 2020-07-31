COVID-19 claims the life of another elderly Central Texas resident

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Another elderly McLennan County resident diagnosed with COVID-19 has died, health officials announced Friday afternoon.

The death of the 81-year-old man raised the county’s death toll from the virus to 45.

The county also reported two deaths Thursday, an 83-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman.

Based on revised state data based on death certificates and county of residence, at least 96 patients diagnosed with the virus in Central Texas have now died including 29 in Bell County, 10 more than the local count of 19; two in Bosque County; five in Coryell County, one more than the local count; two in Falls County; one in Hamilton County, revised downward from two earlier; one in Hill County, revised downward from two earlier; one in Leon County; three in Limestone County; 39 in McLennan County, six fewer than the local count of 45; three in Milam County; eight in Navarro County, four fewer than the local count of 12; and one in Robertson County.

