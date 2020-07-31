Driver flown to local hospital after car ends up pinned beneath rear of box truck

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A driver was flown to a local hospital early this morning after car slammed into and ended up pinned beneath the rear of a box truck at a Killeen intersection.

The accident was reported just before 7 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of South Fort Hood Street.

The southbound box truck was stopped at a red light when the car, which police say was “traveling southbound at an unsafe speed,” struck the rear of the truck and ended up pinned beneath it.

The car’s driver, whose name was not released, was flown to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

The driver of the truck wasn’t injured.

Further details weren’t provided.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.