Advertisement

Driver flown to local hospital after car ends up pinned beneath rear of box truck

A driver was flown to a local hospital early this morning after car slammed into and ended up pinned beneath the rear of a box truck. (Courtesy photo)
A driver was flown to a local hospital early this morning after car slammed into and ended up pinned beneath the rear of a box truck. (Courtesy photo)(Courtesy photo)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A driver was flown to a local hospital early this morning after car slammed into and ended up pinned beneath the rear of a box truck at a Killeen intersection.

The accident was reported just before 7 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of South Fort Hood Street.

The southbound box truck was stopped at a red light when the car, which police say was “traveling southbound at an unsafe speed,” struck the rear of the truck and ended up pinned beneath it.

The car’s driver, whose name was not released, was flown to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

The driver of the truck wasn’t injured.

Further details weren’t provided.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Midway ISD to start classes in August

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The Midway ISD will start the new school year in August, the district said in a text to parents Friday.

News

Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo won’t include carnival or concerts

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo this fall in Waco will include a livestock show and a rodeo, but won’t include concerts or the popular midway carnival and games, organizers announced Friday.

News

Coin shortage at local laundromat

Updated: 1 hour ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Latest News

News

Good News Friday 7-31-2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Celebrating good news across Central Texas for the week of 7-31-2020.

Health

Local hospital system temporarily slashes patient bills due to COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Baylor Scott & White Health is offering to cut outstanding medical bills in half for patients who pay in full through Aug. 31,

News

UT-Austin has the unwelcome distinction of leading U.S. colleges in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Texas Tribune
While some universities nationwide and in Texas are still refusing to disclose coronavirus cases, UT-Austin set up a digital dashboard allowing community members to see updated student, faculty and staff cases. But the transparency has already proven to be a double-edged sword.

News

Texas Republicans tell President Trump “no” after he calls for delaying the election

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By ABBY LIVINGSTON, VALERIA OLIVARES AND ALEXA URA
The president does not have the legal authority to move Election Day; that power resides with Congress.

News

Authorities arrest suspect in drive-by shooting that wounded local woman

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested a man in connection with a drive-by shooting in the Axtell area that left a woman hospitalized.

News

Options for high-risk teachers going back to school during pandemic

Updated: 15 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six