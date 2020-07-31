Eurozone economy suffers record drop during lockdown months

PARIS (AP) - The economy of the 19-country eurozone shrank by a devastating 12.1% percent during the second quarter from the quarter before as coronavirus lockdowns froze business and consumer activity. It was the largest drop on record.

Spain, which suffered a severe virus outbreak that devastated its tourism industry, was the hardest hit with a drop of 18.5%.

Italy and Portugal were also hard hit but no country escaped.

It was the biggest decline since the records started in 1995.

The decline in Europe compares to a 9.5% quarter on quarter decline for the United States.

