Advertisement

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Dr. Anthony Fauci has told lawmakers that once a coronavirus vaccine is approved as safe and effective, Americans should have widespread access within a reasonable time. (CNN)
Dr. Anthony Fauci has told lawmakers that once a coronavirus vaccine is approved as safe and effective, Americans should have widespread access within a reasonable time. (CNN)
By AP
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Dr. Anthony Fauci has told lawmakers that once a coronavirus vaccine is approved as safe and effective, Americans should have widespread access within a reasonable time.

Appearing before a House panel investigating the nation’s response to the pandemic, Fauci on Friday expressed “cautious” optimism a vaccine would be available, particularly by next year.

Fauci’s message in recent days has been Americans can’t afford a devil-may-care attitude toward COVID-19 and need to double down on basic measures such as wearing masks, keeping their distance from others and avoiding crowds.

Health and Human Services testing czar Adm. Brett Giroir blames delays in coronavirus test results on overwhelming demand across the nation.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Midway ISD to start classes in August, students eager to return

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Drake Lawson
The Midway ISD will start the new school year in August, the district said in a text to parents Friday, and some students are eager to return to campus.

Health

Central Texas COVID-19 death toll rises to at least 100

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
At least 100 Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, according to figures released Friday afternoon, and the number of residents confirmed to have the virus is approaching 11,000.

News

GoFundMe account established to help local craft breweries

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A GoFundMe account has been established to help local craft breweries crippled by restrictions ordered to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Health

Doctors try pressurized oxygen chambers in COVID fight

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By AP
As researchers around the world search for ways to treat the growing number of people suffering from the coronavirus, medical researchers in New York are trying hyperbaric oxygen therapy, best known for treating divers with decompression sickness.

Latest News

News

Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo won’t include carnival or concerts

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo this fall in Waco will include a livestock show and a rodeo, but won’t include concerts or the popular midway carnival and games, organizers announced Friday.

Health

Local hospital system temporarily slashes patient bills due to COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Baylor Scott & White Health is offering to cut outstanding medical bills in half for patients who pay in full through Aug. 31,

Our Town

Bell County: School districts will be ‘flexible’ with teachers at risk from COVID-19

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
Officials in Bell County’s major school districts say they’ll be “flexible” with teachers and staff members who may be at high risk of contracting the new coronavirus.

Health

COVID 19: Central Texas case total tops 10,600, four more deaths reported

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT
|
By Staff
The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Central is growing at a slower rate, but the virus has claimed at least three more lives in the region, according to figures released Thursday.

Health

Second US virus surge hits plateau, but few experts celebrate

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT
|
By AP
While deaths are mounting rapidly in the U.S., the nation's second surge in coronavirus cases appears to be leveling off, though experts say that the good news is driven by changes in a few large states and that cases are rising in many states.

Health

Medicare coverage for Alzheimer brain scans in question

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT
|
By AP
A big study to help Medicare officials decide whether to start covering brain scans to check for Alzheimer’s disease missed its goals for curbing emergency room visits and hospitalizations.