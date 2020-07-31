Advertisement

WACO: Free barbecue and backpack giveaway Friday evening

Free backpacks and school supplies to be given away at free community picnic.
Free backpacks and school supplies to be given away at free community picnic.
By Ke'Sha Lopez
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If you don’t have dinner plans and your kids needs school supplies, the Waco Family and Faith International Film Festival will host a Community Barbecue and Back-To-School Picnic this evening you may want to check out.

It’s purely a drive-thur event because of the Coronavirus pandemic and it’s all free.

The event is to kick-off the festival’s 2nd season.

The organization held its first film festival back in February at the Waco Hippodrome in Waco.

Friday evening at the picnic there will be music played by local DJ Auggie.

There will be barbecue with all of the traditional fixings prepared by the Extraco Bank Barbecue Pit Crew.

Visitors can expect to see hotdogs, hamburgers, sausage wraps, and a backpack giveaway full of supplies for kids heading back to the classroom.

Organizer Tyrha Lindsey-Warren said, “Believe it or not this thing (the backpack) is packed with pencils and paper and crayons and so many other good things in here and we have over 200 to give away on Friday.”

As a Baylor University professor she added the importance of these materials.

“You must have your tools in order to learn properly, to digest, to comprehend and to excel at your school work.”

The event is hosted in part by Extraco Bank and the Delta Alpha Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

If you want to check out the event, it’s tonight from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Extraco Bank at 1700 North Valley Mills Drive in Waco, across from street from Hobby Lobby.

