Friends remember the legacy of a former Waco athlete

Maurice Robert at McLennan
Maurice Robert at McLennan(McLennan Community College)
By Darby Brown
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Maurice Robert passed away Monday at 69 years old.

“Everybody in Waco and everybody in McLennan County knew him,” said Pat Zachry, a friend of Maurice.

Maurice was a graduate of Richfield High School. He then went on to make his mark at McLennan Community College.

“Maurice was probably one of the best athletes to come out of Waco ever,” said Rick Butler, who coached Maurice at McLennan.

He was the first baseball All-American at MCC, and still holds the all time best season batting average, and slugging percentage.

He went on to play some minor league baseball before returning to Waco, and became a police officer.

Maurice was a national long drive champion, won city golf championships, excelled at softball and that’s not it.

“He picked up a tennis racket and started beating everyone and they were mad,” said Stan Hough, a friend of Maurice.

Because of COVID-19 his friends can’t gather to celebrate his life quite yet. They wish they could be there for his son.

“The legacy that he left behind we’d like to tell his son we love him and hug him around the neck,” said Pat Zachry.

They hope to have a private service at a later date.

