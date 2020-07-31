Advertisement

GoFundMe account established to help local craft breweries

A GoFundMe account has been established to help local craft breweries crippled by restrictions ordered to stem the spread of COVID-19. (MGN/file)
A GoFundMe account has been established to help local craft breweries crippled by restrictions ordered to stem the spread of COVID-19. (MGN/file)(KKTV)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2020
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – A GoFundMe account has been established to help local craft breweries crippled by restrictions ordered to stem the spread of COVID-19.

“With our establishments shut down (and no end in sight), many businesses are facing challenges that we had never foreseen,” organizer William Steakley wrote.

“Waco Craft Bar & Brewery Rescue aims to be a relief fund for the businesses that have provided craft beverages for all of us to enjoy.”

The account, created to help Bare Arms Brewing, Barnett’s Public House, Brotherwell Brewing, Dancing Bear Pub, Truelove Bar, Southern Roots Brewing and Waco Ale Company, had raised just less than $2,000 of its $75,000 goal by mid-afternoon Friday.

Donations will be split evenly among the seven businesses.

