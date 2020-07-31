Greta Van Susteren interviews Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on stimulus negotiations, mail-in voting, Nov. election

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Gray Media) – On Gray Television’s “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren,” Greta interviewed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday.

In his interview, he discusses the current stalemate in the CARES Act negotiations and concerns of his GOP colleagues, the success of mail-in voting in Kentucky, his support of NATO and against moving U.S. Troops out of Germany, and he calls out the $150 billion already sent to state and local governments.

