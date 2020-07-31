Advertisement

Group that provides sports for area special needs residents goes virtual

No Limitations celebrated it sixth birthday with a drive-by doughnut parade in the parking lot of the church where the program for special needs residents was started. (Courtesy photo)
No Limitations celebrated it sixth birthday with a drive-by doughnut parade in the parking lot of the church where the program for special needs residents was started. (Courtesy photo)
By Julie Hays
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local nonprofit that provides sports for those with special needs in the area is living up to its name, even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic which has greatly affected members of the special needs community, many of whom fall into high risk categories, by continuing on with fall sports, virtually.

No Limitations Executive Director Coleen Heaton was excited to make the big announcement as the group celebrates its sixth birthday.

"We certainly know how to adapt don't we," Heaton said.

"We're going to have to do a little more of that so starting Monday we will kick off our fall activities however it will all be virtual."

Coleen said the groups will still participate in activities related to basketball, cheerleading, dancing, soccer and even arts and crafts.

But rather than facing off in person, they'll be given a challenge at the beginning of the week related to a particular activity, practice it throughout the week and then record a video at the end of the week and post it to the group's Facebook page for their peers to watch and enjoy.

"We can't do face-to-face right now so watch our Facebook page every Monday between now and the beginning of November. We will have an activity posted," she said.

No Limitations was founded in 2014 as a soccer league with 68 players and 12 teams at the request of the then pastor of Central United Methodist Church.

It's since grown to offer football at D-1 in Waco, basketball, cheerleading, flag football and Troop No Limitations as well as Cub Scout Pack-ability.

This past week it celebrated it sixth birthday with a drive-by doughnut parade in the parking lot of the church where it all started.

