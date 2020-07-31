Advertisement

Hall-of-Fame Texas country DJ Bill Mack dies of COVID-19 at age 88

Longtime country music disc jockey Bill Mack, whose “Blue” became a hit for LeAnn Rimes and won a 1996 Grammy Award for Country Music Song of the Year, has died at age 88. (File)
Longtime country music disc jockey Bill Mack, whose “Blue” became a hit for LeAnn Rimes and won a 1996 Grammy Award for Country Music Song of the Year, has died at age 88. (File)(WNDU)
By AP
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Longtime country music disc jockey Bill Mack, whose “Blue” became a hit for LeAnn Rimes and won a 1996 Grammy Award for Country Music Song of the Year, has died at age 88.

In a Facebook message, Mack's son Billy Mack Smith said his father died Friday of COVID-19, but had underlying health conditions.

Mack’s “Midnight Cowboy Trucking Show” overnight program on clear channel WBAP-AM in Fort Worth kept truckers entertained for decades and earned him a place in the Country Music DJ Hall of Fame.

Mack also wrote “Drinking Champagne,” a song covered by George Strait, Dean Martin and Willie Nelson.

