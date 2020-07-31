Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo won’t include carnival or concerts

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo this fall in Waco will include a livestock show and a rodeo, but won’t include concerts or the popular midway carnival and games, organizers announced Friday.

“We waited as long as we could, hoping the numbers would take a turn and we’d be able to continue with our planning for a full fair and rodeo, but when considering how to keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible we recognized the need to adjust what we offer our community this year,” President and CEO Wes Allison said in a press release Friday.

“The decision is being made now to mitigate expenses for an event that likely would not be able to open as normal,” he said.

The livestock show will be spread out over 19 days from Sept. 30 to Oct. 18 in the Extraco Coliseum to ensure that social-distancing and other health guidelines are followed.

Capacity will be limited to 50%.

The rodeo is scheduled for Oct. 10 to Oct. 11 and Oct. 15 to Oct. 17 and a bullfight is scheduled for Oct. 18, all at the coliseum.

Fair treats such as corn dogs, funnel cakes, turkey legs, chicken-on-a-stick and cotton candy will be sold.

Face coverings will be required and high-contact areas will be sanitized frequently.

