India’s Bihar state fights twin threat of virus and floods

Monsoon floods have swamped large parts of India’s densely populated Bihar state and displaced more than 300,000 people (MGN)
By AP
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PATNA, India (AP) - Monsoon floods have swamped large parts of India’s densely populated Bihar state and displaced more than 300,000 people, exacerbating the risk of coronavirus and stymieing the state’s response to the pandemic.

The floods have killed at least 24 people in the state, where heavy rain has submerged thousands of villages in 14 districts and threatened the already feeble health care system.

So far, Bihar has recorded 48,197 cases including 282 deaths.

More than 300,000 villagers have been evacuated to relief camps and officials are warning of more heavy rain in the next two days.

Weather

