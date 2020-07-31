Advertisement

Joe Biden’s search for a running mate enters final stretch

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at the Colonial Early Education Program at the Colwyck Training Center, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in New Castle, Del.
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at the Colonial Early Education Program at the Colwyck Training Center, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in New Castle, Del.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By AP
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Joe Biden is nearing a final decision on his running mate and is expected to announce his pick the week of Aug. 10.

That's according to three people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the plans.

It puts the announcement closer to the Democratic National Convention, which begins Aug. 17, than the Aug. 1 deadline Biden had initially indicated.

The vetting process is nearing completion this week.

Multiple people tell the AP that Biden received briefing materials from the team he tasked with doing a deep dive on each candidate’s background.

Biden is expected to begin one-on-one interviews in the coming days.

