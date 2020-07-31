Advertisement

Killeen: Man arrested on federal warrant

Michael Cornell Jones, 38, was in federal custody Friday. (Police Dept. photo)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A man named in a federal firearms warrant has been arrested in Killeen.

Killeen officers and members of the U.S. Marshals Lonestar Fugitive Task Force arrested Michael Cornell Jones, 38, Thursday in the 2200 block of Caprice Drive, police said Friday.

A warrant was issued after Jones was named in a federal indictment charging felon in possession of a firearm.

The arrest stems from an incident on April 6 in which a firearm was discharged in the 2000 block of Cedarhill Drive.

Jones was in federal custody Friday.

