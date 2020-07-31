Killeen: Man arrested on federal warrant

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A man named in a federal firearms warrant has been arrested in Killeen.

Killeen officers and members of the U.S. Marshals Lonestar Fugitive Task Force arrested Michael Cornell Jones, 38, Thursday in the 2200 block of Caprice Drive, police said Friday.

A warrant was issued after Jones was named in a federal indictment charging felon in possession of a firearm.

The arrest stems from an incident on April 6 in which a firearm was discharged in the 2000 block of Cedarhill Drive.

Jones was in federal custody Friday.

