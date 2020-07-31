Midway ISD to start classes in August

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The Midway ISD will start both in-person and online instruction on Aug. 24, the district said in a text to parents Friday morning.

Health officials had pressed for a delay in the start of on-campus instruction because of a spike in COVID-19 cases in McLennan County, but an order issued by the county’s health authority that would have barred a return for campus until after Labor Day was essentially nullified by an opinion that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued later in the week.

The Waco ISD decided to postpone the start of both in-person and online instruction until Sept. 8.

Both the Belton ISD and Temple ISD are also following the recommendation of Bell County’s health authority and delaying the start of the new school year until Sept. 8.

The Killeen ISD will start online instruction on Aug. 17, but won’t begin in-person instruction until Sept. 8.

The only other large Central Texas School district that plans to start both on-campus and online instruction in August is the Copperas Cove ISD, which decided to start the school year on Aug. 18.WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

