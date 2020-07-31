Advertisement

One-on-one with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz: COVID, China sanctions, TikTok security concerns and the RECLAIM Act

By Jillian Angeline
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC/AP) - Jillian Angeline goes one-on-one with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on multiple issues.

Sen. Cruz met Friday with FBI field agents in Houston who are focused on combating Chinese espionage.

“Chinese espionage is an enormous problem,” Cruz said.

Cruz is especially concerned about espionage when it comes to the social media service TikTok.  And he is not the only lawmaker expressing concern.

Last week, the Senator joined others in writing to the Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe and Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf asking if the Chinese social media service could influence the U.S. elections.

In the letter, the lawmakers noted the Community Party of China (CCP) spreads their message overseas through social media.

“The CCP devotes significant resources to conduct information operations overseas. Beijing exploits the openness of Western democracies and social-media platforms to propagate the Party’s preferred narratives,” the letter read.

The lawmakers are worried TikTok, which is very popular among young Americans, could “sow discord” and distort the upcoming elections.

TikTok is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance.

Sen. Cruz responds to China sanctions imposed on him and other leaders

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said he was one of several U.S. officials targeted by the Chinese government in July.

“I got to tell you, I view that as a badge of honor,” Cruz said in an interview.

Cruz and other leaders spoke out against human rights violations taking place in China.  

The lawmakers also spoke out against the ruling Communist Party’s treatment towards religious minorities and other minority groups.

The sanctions came in response to sanctions the U.S. placed on Chinese officials first.   The U.S. barred Chinese officials from entering the country and engaging in property transactions.  Chinese official say the sanction placed on Cruz and other lawmakers would be similar to the restrictions imposed on their leaders.

Upon the news, the Texas senator responded by saying he has no plans to travel to China in the future.

Sen. Cruz discusses ongoing coronavirus pandemic in Texas

Health officials say Texas continues to be ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

In June, the phased reopening for the state was halted to slow the spread.  Texas remains in Phase 3.

“There are all sorts of steps we can take to limit the spread of the disease but at the same time, we’ve got to allow people to reopen their businesses,” said Cruz.

On July 2, Gov. Greg Abbott mandated all Texans to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth while out in public.

Sen. Cruz discusses RECLAIM Act introduction in Congress

Sen. Ted Cruz introduced the RECLAIM Act which would hold officials liable for allowing the creation of violent autonomous zones in their communities.

The RECLAIM ACT, introduced earlier this month, would allow victims of damage within the zones to recoup the cost of that damage.

“The RECLAIM Act is legislation that says if you have been harmed, or if your home or business has been damaged or destroyed in a riot, and your local officials have deliberately denied you police protection, they’ve decided we’re not going to protect you, we’re going to let the rioters hurt you or hurt your home or business, that you have a right to sue the city, to sue the municipality,” said Cruz.

The legislation would also allow victims to sue the leaders in the cities where the zones are created.

The Act was introduced after the extremist group Antifa incited violence in cities across the country, said Senator Cruz.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Joe Biden’s search for a running mate enters final stretch

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AP
Joe Biden is nearing a final decision on his running mate and is expected to announce his pick the week of Aug. 10.

Politics

Trump faces rare rebuke from GOP for floating election delay

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By AP
President Donald Trump is facing a rare rebuke from the Republican Party for floating the possibility of delaying the November election.

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s view of flawed voting is baseless

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT
President Donald Trump’s apocalyptic views of voting by mail are baseless, according to research into election fraud and the record. Despite that, he’s now floated the idea of delaying the election until it can be held “properly.”

Politics

USPS considering closing post offices ahead of presidential election

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT
|
By AP
The U.S. Postal Service is considering closing post offices across the country, sparking concerns ahead of an anticipated surge of mail-in ballots in the 2020 elections, U.S. Sen Joe Manchin and a union leader said Wednesday.

Latest News

Politics

Pelosi requires masks in chamber after Texas congressman tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT
|
By AP
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will require that masks be worn on the House floor after a Republican member of Congress tested positive for the coronavirus.

Politics

Full appeals court to review dismissal of Flynn case

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 2:23 PM CDT
|
By AP
A federal appeals court says it plans to review a decision ordering the dismissal of the Justice Department’s case against former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Politics

Trump floats November election delay, but he can’t do that

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 1:59 PM CDT
|
By AP
President Donald Trump is for the first time floating a “delay” to November’s presidential election.

Politics

Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain dies at 74

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 1:44 PM CDT
|
By AP
Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain has died after battling the coronavirus.

Politics

Trump seeks out loyal donors in West Texas fracking fields

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT
|
By AP
President Donald Trump was visiting a U.S. fracking hub on the West Texas plains Wednesday.

Politics

Pence urges in-class learning during N.C. visit

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT
|
By AP
Vice President Mike Pence vowed Wednesday that schools around the country will have the resources they need to reopen for in-person learning as he visited a classroom of masked fourth graders at a North Carolina private school.