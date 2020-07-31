Advertisement

Rhode Island issues tax refunds signed by Walt Disney, Mickey Mouse

Rhode Island mistakenly sent more than 175 tax refund checks signed by Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse, shown here with Minnie. (File)
By AP
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Rhode Island mistakenly sent more than 175 tax refund checks signed by Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse.

WPRI-TV reports the Rhode Island Division of Taxation uses the signatures on test files, which were mistakenly printed on the real checks and sent out on Monday.

The checks were tax refunds for corporate, sales and tax credits mostly to businesses.

Mickey Mouse is the cartoon character that was animator and producer Walt Disney’s first big hit.

The tax division has voided the checks and will issue new ones within a week signed by the state treasurer and controller instead. 

