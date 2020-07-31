Advertisement

Spain sets temperature records in heatwave, UK swelters

Spain's national weather agency says several parts of the country have set record temperatures during a heatwave.
Spain's national weather agency says several parts of the country have set record temperatures during a heatwave. (File)(AP Graphics Bank)
By AP
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADRID (AP) - Spain's national weather agency says several parts of the country have set record temperatures during a heatwave.

And in Britain, residents were sweltering on what is expected to be the hottest day of the year.

San Sebastian on the northern coast of Spain witnessed 42 degrees Celsius (107 degrees Fahrenheit) on Thursday.

The weather agency says that is the hottest temperature there since records began in 1955.

The city of Palma, on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca, set a local record of 40.6 degrees Celsius (105 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday.

The Spanish weather agency said says climate change is increasing the frequency of heatwaves.

Temperatures are set to drop beginning Saturday.

