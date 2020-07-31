Advertisement

Trump faces rare rebuke from GOP for floating election delay

President Donald Trump floated the idea of delaying the election on Thursday.
By AP
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - President Donald Trump is facing a rare rebuke from the Republican Party for floating the possibility of delaying the November election.

Republican officials from New Hampshire to Mississippi to Iowa quickly pushed back against Mr. Trump’s repeated suggestion on Thursday that it might be necessary to delay the November election because of the unfounded threat of voter fraud.

He is not allowed, anyway, to delay the election without congressional approval.

But there has been little conservative opposition to Mr. Trump’s broader push to raise questions about the legitimacy of the Nov. 3 election.

And there was no indication that his latest bombshell has undermined his standing among the Republican elite.

