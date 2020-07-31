US astronauts pack up for rare splashdown in SpaceX capsule

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - Two U.S. astronauts about to make the first splashdown in 45 years say they have seasick bags ready to use if needed.

SpaceX and NASA plan to bring Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken back Sunday in the Dragon capsule.

They'll be aiming for the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida Panhandle. Flight controllers are monitoring Hurricane Isaias, which should stick to Florida's east coast.

Hurley said from the International Space Station on Friday that if he and Behnken get sick while bobbing in the waves awaiting recovery, it won't be the first time for a crew.

This will be SpaceX's first splashdown with astronauts, ending a two-month test flight.

