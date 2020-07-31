Advertisement

US astronauts pack up for rare splashdown in SpaceX capsule

In this photo provided by SpaceX, the SpaceX team in Hawthorne, Calif., watches as the SpaceX Crew Dragon docks with the International Space Station&amp;rsquo;s Harmony module, Sunday, March 3, 2019. SpaceX's new crew capsule arrived at the International Space Station on Sunday, acing its second milestone in just over a day. (NASA via AP)
By AP
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - Two U.S. astronauts about to make the first splashdown in 45 years say they have seasick bags ready to use if needed.

SpaceX and NASA plan to bring Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken back Sunday in the Dragon capsule.

They'll be aiming for the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida Panhandle. Flight controllers are monitoring Hurricane Isaias, which should stick to Florida's east coast.

Hurley said from the International Space Station on Friday that if he and Behnken get sick while bobbing in the waves awaiting recovery, it won't be the first time for a crew.

This will be SpaceX's first splashdown with astronauts, ending a two-month test flight. 

