Wages and benefits grow at slowest pace in 3 years

WASHINGTON (AP) - Wages and benefits for U.S. workers rose at the slowest pace in three years in the April-June quarter, a sign that businesses are holding back on pay as well as cutting jobs in the coronavirus recession.

Pay and benefits increased 0.5% in the second quarter, down from 0.8% in the first three months of the year.

Wages and salaries rose just 0.4%, while benefits jumped 0.8%.

