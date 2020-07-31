Advertisement

West Texas women gift President Trump a Prayer Quilt

West Texas women gave President Trump a hand quilted prayer blanket.
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A group of West Texas women gave President Trump a special gift during his visit to Midland Texas.

Rep. Jodey Arrington (TX-19) released the following statement:

“On the flight back from Odessa, I told President Trump that West Texas’ greatest contribution isn’t food, fuel and fiber, it’s our faith in God,” said Arrington.

“Over 100 ladies from Lubbock, who pray regularly for our country and our President, had a beautiful quilt of Bible verses made, which I presented to the President. They wanted him to know, and be encouraged by the fact, that folks were praying for him.”

“You want to know what makes America great? These West Texas women and millions of praying people just like them who still believe in our nation’s motto, ‘In God We Trust.’”

