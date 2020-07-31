Advertisement

Zoos and aquariums ask Congress for COVID relief

Association of Zoos and Aquariums are asking for $30 million from Congress to help their facilities maintain operations amid the pandemic.
Association of Zoos and Aquariums are asking for $30 million from Congress to help their facilities maintain operations amid the pandemic.(Gray DC)
By Jillian Angeline
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Zoos and aquariums are a lifeline to so many endangered species.  The Association of Zoos and Aquariums says the facilities lost millions of dollars because of the coronavirus pandemic.  Now they are asking Congress to step up and help them.

A quick look at this small toad and you may not realize he is an endangered species.

The National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium cares for the Wyoming toad.
The National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium cares for the Wyoming toad.(River Museum)

Zoos and aquariums are working nonstop to protect the Wyoming toad, the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium in Dubuque, Iowa is one of them.

“We literally bred them and released them in the middle of a pandemic,” said Mark Beshel, Assistant Curation of Living Collections at the River Museum. “It’s an undertaking.”

Beshel and his colleagues work around the clock on conservation programs to care for endangered species. The work is time-consuming and expensive. But now, they are faced with another challenge—COVID-19 and furloughs.

“We make sure when we get any kind of scheduling when we’re short staffed, that there is enough coverage for every area,” said Beshel.

The Dubuque attraction did get some COVID relief funds, but officials said that money is now gone. The facility is not the only one struggling to maintain operations, according to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

“Even when they’re closed, they still have to function at 100 percent because the facility is the home for animals that live there. They can’t just turn off the lights, shut the doors,” said Dan Ashe, the Association President.

Ashe is asking Congress for 30 million dollars to help A-Z-A-accredited locations care for protected species and federally-owned animals. He estimates they will need about $5 million per month for six months to keep the programs running.

“Well, it’s not going to be easy,” said Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-Ill.).

Lipinski, Zoo and Aquarium Caucus Co-Chair, said he supports the request and he is talking with Capitol Hill leaders about the educational value the zoos and aquariums provide. 

“These are not simply amusement parks,” said Lipinski.

Lipinski acknowledges it’s going to be a challenge to get direct funding. He said the Paycheck Protection Program may be the most realistic option if extended.

Negotiations for the next relief bill are ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Trump faces rare rebuke from GOP for floating election delay

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By AP
President Donald Trump is facing a rare rebuke from the Republican Party for floating the possibility of delaying the November election.

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s view of flawed voting is baseless

Updated: 21 hours ago
President Donald Trump’s apocalyptic views of voting by mail are baseless, according to research into election fraud and the record. Despite that, he’s now floated the idea of delaying the election until it can be held “properly.”

Politics

USPS considering closing post offices ahead of presidential election

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By AP
The U.S. Postal Service is considering closing post offices across the country, sparking concerns ahead of an anticipated surge of mail-in ballots in the 2020 elections, U.S. Sen Joe Manchin and a union leader said Wednesday.

Politics

Pelosi requires masks in chamber after Texas congressman tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By AP
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will require that masks be worn on the House floor after a Republican member of Congress tested positive for the coronavirus.

Politics

Full appeals court to review dismissal of Flynn case

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By AP
A federal appeals court says it plans to review a decision ordering the dismissal of the Justice Department’s case against former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Latest News

Politics

Trump floats November election delay, but he can’t do that

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 1:59 PM CDT
|
By AP
President Donald Trump is for the first time floating a “delay” to November’s presidential election.

Politics

Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain dies at 74

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 1:44 PM CDT
|
By AP
Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain has died after battling the coronavirus.

Politics

Trump seeks out loyal donors in West Texas fracking fields

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT
|
By AP
President Donald Trump was visiting a U.S. fracking hub on the West Texas plains Wednesday.

Politics

Pence urges in-class learning during N.C. visit

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT
|
By AP
Vice President Mike Pence vowed Wednesday that schools around the country will have the resources they need to reopen for in-person learning as he visited a classroom of masked fourth graders at a North Carolina private school.

Business

4 Big Tech CEOs take congressional heat on competition

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT
|
By AP
Four Big Tech CEOs are fending off accusations of stifling competition in front of a congressional panel that is investigating market dominance in the industry.

Politics

Administration wants $377M for West Wing remodel in virus relief bill

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT
|
By AP
The Trump administration wants $377 million in the next coronavirus relief bill for a long-delayed modernization of the West Wing, but the timetable for construction is yet to be determined.