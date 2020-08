KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night in the parking lot of the Handy Stop Grocery in Killeen.

According to police, officers were called around 9:51 p.m. to the store located on Gilmer Street. One male victim was taken to Baylor Scott & White.

No other details were released.

