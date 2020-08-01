Advertisement

A Beautiful Weekend Ahead as Humidity Stays Low!

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Everything is looking awesome as we go through the weekend as northerly winds will allow for low humidity. This means the Heat Index won’t have an impact on the area! Temperatures start in the low 70′s Saturday morning getting into the mid 90′s for highs in the afternoon, all while enjoying plenty of sunshine. The exact same setup will happen on Sunday as well.

As we head into the work week though we’ll see a little bit of moisture creep back into the area, allowing for a couple spotty showers on your Monday and Tuesday. Highs will stay in the mid 90′s those days, but sadly our humidity will start going back up. We stay in the mid 90′s until next weekend when some triple-digits look to return

