Arizona congressman tests positive for virus; 2nd this week

Committee Chairman Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., speaks Monday, June 29, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington, during the House Natural Resources Committee hearing on the police response in Lafayette Square. (Bonnie Cash/Pool via AP)
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee says he has tested positive for coronavirus days after he sat close to another member of the panel, Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert, who also tested positive.

Rep. Raul Grijalva, an Arizona Democrat, said in a statement Saturday that he tested positive but, like Gohmert, has no symptoms.

He is at least the 11th member of Congress known to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

It’s unclear where Grijalva caught the virus and whether it was from Gohmert, a Republican who has questioned the use of mask and often walked around the Capitol without one.

