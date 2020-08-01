Advertisement

Belton: Debate continues over Confederate statue

Debate over the Confederate statue in downtown Belton continued on Saturday, as the Bell County Citizens for the Preservation of Veterans Memorials started a petition to keep the statue in its place.
Debate over the Confederate statue in downtown Belton continued on Saturday, as the Bell County Citizens for the Preservation of Veterans Memorials started a petition to keep the statue in its place.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Debate over the Confederate statue in downtown Belton continued on Saturday, as the Bell County Citizens for the Preservation of Veterans Memorials started a petition to keep the statue in its place.

Others in attendance argued that the statue should be moved to a museum or a cemetery with Bell County Confederate soldiers.

While some say relocating the statue is a good idea, others disagree.

“The statue itself is history,” said John Perry.

“This is where it was originally put and this is where we think it should remain. We do not believe it should be moved anywhere to a cemetery or another location.”

“Moving them to a cemetary is a reasonable compromise,” said Bran Register.

“Moving them to a museum where they can be shown as part of the history of Jim Crow and white supremacy is also a perfectly reasonable compromise.”

More than 1,200 signatures were taken today in support of the statue remaining.

According to the Bell County Commissioners Court, they say the estimate cost of relocating the statue would be $150,000.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Our Town

Killeen: NAACP gives out backpacks to families

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
The NAACP branch in Killeen celebrated its 50th anniversary on Saturday by giving away more than 1,000 backpacks with school supplies to families.

News

FSIS recalls Taquitos and Chimichangas Containing Diced Green Chilies: product may contain “hard plastic”

Updated: 3 hours ago
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for ready-to-eat (RTE) beef and chicken taquitos and chimichangas products containing Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulated diced green chilies that have been recalled by the producer, Sun Valley Foods, due to concerns that the products may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard plastic.

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 6 hours ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

News

Waco bars and breweries unite during COVID-19 shutdown

Updated: 19 hours ago
Waco bars and breweries unite over COVID-19 shutdown

Latest News

News

Man shot in parking lot of local convenience store

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton
Killeen police are investigating after a man was shot Friday night.

News

Rep. Garcia gives update on push for change in military

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton
Rep. Sylvia Garcia provided an update on the push for change in the military.

News

Attorney: Fort Hood soldier who shot, killed Austin protester ‘reasonably perceived a threat’

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:51 PM CDT
|
By Staff
A Fort Hood soldier who shot and killed a protester over the weekend in Austin fired because he “reasonably perceived a threat to his life,” the soldier’s attorney said in a statement Friday.

News

Midway students eager to return

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT
KWTX News 10 at Six

National Politics

One-on-one with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz: COVID, China sanctions, TikTok security concerns and the RECLAIM Act

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT
|
By Jillian Angeline
Jillian Angeline talks with Sen. Ted Cruz about issues, including his concerns about the Chinese social media service TikTok.

News

Local economist encouraged with recovery, but remains cautious

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT
|
By Paul Gately
A Waco economist says the May and June jobs reports show the economy is on the road to recovery but says it’s not out of the woods yet.