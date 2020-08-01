Belton: Debate continues over Confederate statue

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Debate over the Confederate statue in downtown Belton continued on Saturday, as the Bell County Citizens for the Preservation of Veterans Memorials started a petition to keep the statue in its place.

Others in attendance argued that the statue should be moved to a museum or a cemetery with Bell County Confederate soldiers.

While some say relocating the statue is a good idea, others disagree.

“The statue itself is history,” said John Perry.

“This is where it was originally put and this is where we think it should remain. We do not believe it should be moved anywhere to a cemetery or another location.”

“Moving them to a cemetary is a reasonable compromise,” said Bran Register.

“Moving them to a museum where they can be shown as part of the history of Jim Crow and white supremacy is also a perfectly reasonable compromise.”

More than 1,200 signatures were taken today in support of the statue remaining.

According to the Bell County Commissioners Court, they say the estimate cost of relocating the statue would be $150,000.

