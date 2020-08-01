Advertisement

Coca-Cola to debut ’Coke with Coffee’ next year

It will combine regular Coke with Brazilian coffee and it comes in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel.
It will combine regular Coke with Brazilian coffee and it comes in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel.(Coca-Cola/CNN)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Coca-Cola is mixing it up, debuting “Coke with Coffee” next year.

It will combine regular Coke with Brazilian coffee and it comes in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel.

The drinks will have double the caffeine of regular Coke.

Coke has launched a product with coffee before, 14 years ago. “Coca-Cola Blak” was discontinued two years later.

The company said the timing back then wasn't right, but now consumer tastes have changed.

Coke competitor Pepsi launched a limited-time coffee-infused cola last year.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rep. Garcia gives update on push for change in military

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton
Rep. Sylvia Garcia provided an update on the push for change in the military.

National

Conservatives take up death of Black man who supported Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago
The shooting death in broad daylight of a Black man affectionately known in his Milwaukee neighborhood as “The Ras” appears to have mystified police while spurring prominent conservatives in Wisconsin to speculate that he was killed because of his support for President Donald Trump.

News

Attorney: Fort Hood soldier who shot, killed Austin protester ‘reasonably perceived a threat’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Fort Hood soldier who shot and killed a protester over the weekend in Austin fired because he “reasonably perceived a threat to his life,” the soldier’s attorney said in a statement Friday.

News

Midway students eager to return

Updated: 2 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Latest News

National Politics

One-on-one with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz: COVID, China sanctions, TikTok security concerns and the RECLAIM Act

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jillian Angeline
Jillian Angeline talks with Sen. Ted Cruz about issues, including his concerns about the Chinese social media service TikTok.

News

Local economist encouraged with recovery, but remains cautious

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paul Gately
A Waco economist says the May and June jobs reports show the economy is on the road to recovery but says it’s not out of the woods yet.

Our Town

Killeen: Man arrested on federal warrant

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Eric Franklin
A man named in a federal firearms warrant has been arrested in Killeen.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses China sanctions against him

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Midway ISD to start classes in August, students eager to return

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
The Midway ISD will start the new school year in August, the district said in a text to parents Friday, and some students are eager to return to campus.

News

Pandemic is not slowing down local league for kids with disabilities

Updated: 3 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five