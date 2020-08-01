Comfortable Weather Through Sunday but Triple-Digits Return Soon!

It’ll be a beautiful evening across Central Texas as northerly winds will keep the humidity nice and low. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90′s until after sunset, where we quickly dip to the upper 70′s for the overnight. We cool all the way down to around 70° to start your Sunday, with low humidity staying with us all day alongside sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid 90′s during the afternoon.

As we go back into the work week we’ll have a little bit of Gulf moisture return to the area, bringing the muggy air back by Tuesday. Because of this, a couple stray showers may pass through the area Tuesday afternoon and evening, but otherwise we’re looking to be dry all week. Highs will stay in the mid 90′s through Tuesday, but we’ll be back in the triple-digits by the end of the week.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.